Context Capital Management LLC Sells 46,666 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRHC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

