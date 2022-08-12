Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Performance

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

NightDragon Acquisition Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

