Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.61% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $980.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

