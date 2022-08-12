Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 250,387 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 289.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,967 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,387 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $12,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

GOLD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 507,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,666,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

