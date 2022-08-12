Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,195,495 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 1.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $33,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 13.5 %

PBR traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,383,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

