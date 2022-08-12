Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $485.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.