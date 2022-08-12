Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $100.94 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises 4.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.23% of Range Resources worth $100,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Range Resources stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 34,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,102. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.
