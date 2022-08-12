Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Sabre worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sabre by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 76,996 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 77,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

