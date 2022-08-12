Cook Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

