Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

