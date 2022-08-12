Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPLF. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

TSE CPLF traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,076. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.73 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$462.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.65.

Insider Activity

About Copperleaf Technologies

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,801,971.12. Insiders sold a total of 19,491 shares of company stock valued at $155,931 in the last quarter.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

