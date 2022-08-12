Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPLF. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.
TSE CPLF traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,076. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.73 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$462.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.65.
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.
