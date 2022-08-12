Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.26 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

