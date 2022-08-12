CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CORR opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.73.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

