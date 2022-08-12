Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,714 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $35,101,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887,652. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $387.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

