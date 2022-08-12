Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.00. 6,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,372. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

