Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 57 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVR by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in NVR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Stock Performance

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $37.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,426.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,231.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4,517.87. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.