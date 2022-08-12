Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in FedEx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 245,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

