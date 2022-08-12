Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Jabil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JBL traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $62.73. 11,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

