Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 140,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,606,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
