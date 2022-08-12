Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 464,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 38,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

