Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 844,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JVAL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.34. 619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

