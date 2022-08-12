Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 59,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $373,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

