Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,488 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

