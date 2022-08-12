Corra.Finance (CORA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $419.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $585,256.81 and $419.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015135 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00039133 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.