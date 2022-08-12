Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,294,000 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the July 15th total of 4,359,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132,940.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRYF. UBS Group cut shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Country Garden Stock Performance

CTRYF stock remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

