Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.81.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 216,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $36.49.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.