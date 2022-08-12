Cowen Boosts Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $1,550.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CABO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,343.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,323.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,368.48. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cable One has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,037 shares of company stock worth $1,373,959. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

