Cowen Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $180.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.17.

monday.com stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.81. monday.com has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Zoom Video Communications Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,056,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,137,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after purchasing an additional 199,048 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

