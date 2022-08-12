Cowen Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $311.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $311.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MSI opened at $252.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.47. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

