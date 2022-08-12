Cowen Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $8.50

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

DigitalBridge Group’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after buying an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after buying an additional 5,178,180 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

