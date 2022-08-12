Cowen Cuts Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $11.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Trading Down 5.3 %

NRGV stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.