Cowen Cuts Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $11.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.
Energy Vault Trading Down 5.3 %
NRGV stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92.
Institutional Trading of Energy Vault
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
