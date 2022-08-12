Cowen Cuts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $110.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.92.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

