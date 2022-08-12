Cowen Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $62.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 378.50%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

