CPChain (CPC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $104,620.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00229255 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00496820 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

