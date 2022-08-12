Craig Hallum Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $125.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

