Craig Hallum Cuts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $9.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 7.9 %

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,996 shares of company stock worth $1,665,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1,327.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.