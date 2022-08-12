Craig Hallum Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $60.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ APPS opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.