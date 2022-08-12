Craig Hallum Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $60.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

