Craig Hallum Trims Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Target Price to $3.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ouster from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ouster

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 90,016 shares of company stock worth $163,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

