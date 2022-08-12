Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $20.30 or 0.00084200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,108.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067159 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

