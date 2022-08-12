Credit Suisse Group Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $264,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 112,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

