Credit Suisse Group Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.73.

NYSE PEG opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

