Credit Suisse Group Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $117.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.76.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 33,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 460,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

