Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $52.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSXMA. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,529,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,339,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,571,000 after acquiring an additional 623,217 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

