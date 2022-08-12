Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 470” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.19) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £36.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.08.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.