Credit Suisse Group Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $676.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $676.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $629.50.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $466.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
