Credit Suisse Group Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $676.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $676.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $629.50.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $466.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

