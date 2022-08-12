Credits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,578.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Credits has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $40,578.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

