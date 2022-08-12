Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,414. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

