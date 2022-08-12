Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DAOO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 113,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,732. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAOO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $833,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

