CryptoBlades (SKILL) One Day Volume Hits $828,203.00

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00006819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.43 million and $828,203.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,187 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.