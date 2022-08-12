CryptoBlades (SKILL) One Day Volume Hits $828,203.00

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00006819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.43 million and $828,203.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.
CryptoBlades Coin Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,187 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
