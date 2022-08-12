Cryptonovae (YAE) One Day Volume Tops $7,307.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $7,307.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,201,100 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

