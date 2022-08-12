Cryptonovae (YAE) One Day Volume Tops $7,307.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $7,307.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cryptonovae Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,201,100 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.